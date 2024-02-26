Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 33,611 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,611 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.19% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,315,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,784,000 after buying an additional 7,569,714 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,566,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,997,000 after buying an additional 7,117,182 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,292,000 after buying an additional 5,110,583 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,741,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,217,000 after buying an additional 3,119,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,242,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,171,000 after buying an additional 2,155,883 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $24.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.54.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

