Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,525 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 344.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

