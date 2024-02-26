Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $10.88 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,910 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of Rogers Communications worth $10,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 62.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.