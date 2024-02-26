Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $12.10 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,357 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Zillow Group worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Z stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $61.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,093. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

