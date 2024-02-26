Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 157,645 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,711 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,645 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 12.1 %

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

