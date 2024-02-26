Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 9,102 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $247.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

