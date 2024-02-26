Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,669,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122,863 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.31% of DISH Network worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 116.5% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in DISH Network by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,926,000 after buying an additional 3,240,976 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 719,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 259,106 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35.

DISH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

