Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,271 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of FOX worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 36,038 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 701,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

FOXA opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

