Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 406,550 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,550 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.31% of Azenta worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Azenta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after acquiring an additional 127,923 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,493,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 115.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,328 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at $160,068,000. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,360,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZTA. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

