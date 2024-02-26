Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Hudson Technologies worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 230.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $672.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

Hudson Technologies Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

