indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIFree Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,002 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.73% of indie Semiconductor worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDI. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 5.0% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 23.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 116,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INDI opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,117,815 shares in the company, valued at $9,054,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,054,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,729 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

