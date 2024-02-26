Insider Selling: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) EVP Sells $35,505.04 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) EVP Steven D. Metzger sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $35,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $395.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSV. StockNews.com cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

