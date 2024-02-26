Insider Selling: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Insider Sells $11,843.54 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $11,843.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at $275,317.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Carriage Services Price Performance
Carriage Services stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $395.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.59.
Carriage Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday.
Carriage Services Company Profile
Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.
