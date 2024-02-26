Insider Selling: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Insider Sells $11,843.54 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $11,843.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at $275,317.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carriage Services stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $395.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,333,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,674,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,547,000 after purchasing an additional 59,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 12.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 536,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,330 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 319,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

