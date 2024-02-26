Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Sells $132,104.35 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Ying Christina Liu sold 594 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $14,226.30.

Confluent Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

