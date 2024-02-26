Insider Selling: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) CFO Sells $23,818.68 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Beaver sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $23,818.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,138.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $784.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.50. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $14.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Evolus by 453.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Evolus by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

