Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells $25,515.18 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Thursday, February 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72.

On Friday, January 5th, Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70.

Twilio Trading Up 2.6 %

TWLO stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Institutional Trading of Twilio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $179,739,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth $110,818,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $82,558,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $80,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.