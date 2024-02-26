Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells $25,515.18 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72.
- On Friday, January 5th, Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70.
Twilio Trading Up 2.6 %
TWLO stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Twilio
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $179,739,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth $110,818,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $82,558,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $80,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.
