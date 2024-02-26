Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,160 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,588.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 33,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 60,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $143.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

