Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,322 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 174.7% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 454,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 289,341 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $297,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 132.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.68.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,240,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,294.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,721,781 shares of company stock worth $178,129,079 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

