International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 621,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,204,000 after acquiring an additional 384,744 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in International Business Machines by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 42,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $185.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

