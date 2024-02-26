Invesco Ltd. Acquires 57,413 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.17% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $62,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $159.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.50. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $160.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.