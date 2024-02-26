Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,371 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.35% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $64,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock opened at $82.66 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

