Invesco Ltd. Buys 140,142 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,142 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.89% of Korn Ferry worth $72,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 391,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 71,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE KFY opened at $59.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.74.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 67.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KFY

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.