iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.74% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $37,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMF. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

CMF opened at $57.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

