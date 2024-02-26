iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 448,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 1.98% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 72,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 39,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the third quarter worth $1,552,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $22.64 on Monday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $512.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

