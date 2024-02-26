iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after acquiring an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,963,000 after acquiring an additional 320,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 237.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,358,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

