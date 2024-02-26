iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,534 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.82% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $40,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

ITB stock opened at $105.72 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.33.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

