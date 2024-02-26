Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,440 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 114,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

ITUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITUB

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.