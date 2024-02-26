Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,342,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,063,173 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITUB. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Itaú Unibanco

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.