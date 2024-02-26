Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 245.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,843 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBI. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 852.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 275,125 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,243,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBI. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Janus International Group stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $2,289,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,979.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $2,289,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,979.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 465,786 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,153,841 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,376. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

