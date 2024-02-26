KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 320,554 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.95% of KB Home worth $71,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $63.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

