Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 112.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 2.36% of Kellanova worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kellanova by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $4,192,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,320,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,438,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,492,502. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K stock opened at $56.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

