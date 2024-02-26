Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

NYSE:WHR opened at $110.56 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.37%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

