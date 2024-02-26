Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,858 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $555,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,770 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $150,701,000 after purchasing an additional 181,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $134,902,000 after purchasing an additional 190,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

NYSE:BUD opened at $63.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

