Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $878,000 Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

American States Water stock opened at $72.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American States Water has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $95.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average is $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.44.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. American States Water had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

