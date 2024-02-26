Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,207 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $129.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,079.25 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,460,914.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,141,500.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,460,914.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,537 shares of company stock worth $117,342,717 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

