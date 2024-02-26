Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,627 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Members Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 152,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 685.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $103.68 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.27.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

