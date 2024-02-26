LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,474 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $39,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $928.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $821.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $718.14. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $955.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.