LPL Financial LLC Acquires 74,657 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,657 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 8.31% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $40,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,432 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWK stock opened at $106.77 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $84.55 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99. The company has a market cap of $548.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

