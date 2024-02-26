LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,342 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $40,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $58.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $67.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

