LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,036,144 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 449.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036,144 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $38,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPG. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 356.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.