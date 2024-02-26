LPL Financial LLC Buys 28,370 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,370 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $40,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $679,108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,595,000 after purchasing an additional 151,251 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $322.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $322.86.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,293 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

