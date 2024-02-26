LPL Financial LLC Buys 59,169 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,169 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $37,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $437,000.

BBIN stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

