LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 8.31% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $37,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSSC. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $62.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.71 and a one year high of $64.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.