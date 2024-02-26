LPL Financial LLC Has $36.84 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,249 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of British American Tobacco worth $36,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

