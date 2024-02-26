LPL Financial LLC Has $39.38 Million Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,716 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $39,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $57.50 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.22.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

