LPL Financial LLC Has $39.51 Million Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Onsemi worth $39,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 448,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 31.2% in the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 50,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth $1,716,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Onsemi Trading Down 2.8 %

ON opened at $76.19 on Monday. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.