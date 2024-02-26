LPL Financial LLC Has $39.52 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,004 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Xcel Energy worth $39,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

