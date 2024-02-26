LPL Financial LLC Has $40.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.66% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $40,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

VTWO stock opened at $80.77 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $82.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

