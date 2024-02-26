LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,890,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 13.49% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $38,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $22.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $424.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

