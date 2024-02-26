LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,669 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $35,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

